WISS EMBASSY LOCAL STAFFER TO BE PRODUCED BEFORE A PSYCHIATRIST AGAIN; GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES TO SWISS FOREIGN MINISTER

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 9:06

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena yesterday spoke over the phone with the Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis regarding the status of the Sri Lankan employee at the Swiss Embassy Garnier Banister Francis.

She is presently in custody on reasonable suspicion of committing offenses, that could justify a criminal charge of disaffection towards the government, and fabricating false evidence.

Considering the good bilateral relations between the two countries, the Swiss Minister requested that all possible cooperation be extended to expedite the process.

Noting that she is a Sri Lankan citizen, and that the matter was presently in Court, Minister Gunawardena said the Government of Sri Lanka will do whatever it can according to the law of the land.