Heavy+showers+up+to+150mm+expected+in+some+areas

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 9:28

The Meteorology Department forecasts heavy showers around 100-150mm in certain areas in the Eastern and Uva provinces as well as Nuwara Eliya, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

The Department stated that heavy showers around 75 mm could be expected in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in some areas in the Kandy, Hambantota and Galle districts.

Meanwhile, the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankesanthurai, Mannar and Puttalam and the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will experience wind speeds of around 70 to 80 kmph.