Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 11:03

The remanded Swiss Embassy locally recruited staffer, Garnia Banister Francis was taken again to the Angoda Mental Hospital this morning.



She will be produced before a specialist Psychiatrist.



She was arrested in connection with exciting disaffection against the government and fabricating false evidence to be submitted to courts.



Meanwhile, State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera stated that action will be taken against all those who are behind the Swiss Embassy staffer abduction drama.