Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 11:11

Cabinet decides not to sign the MCC agreementt

3,166

Views

The Cabinet has approved the suspension of the signing, implementation and presentation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement to Parliament.



The Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that a four-member committee has been appointed to study the Agreement.



The Cabinet has approved to move the Ministry of Agriculture housed in a rented building in Rajagiriya at a monthly rent of 24.1 million, to the Govijana Mandiraya.



