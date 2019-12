Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 11:21

FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE PRESIDENT AND THE FORMER TIMBER CORPORATION CHAIRMAN FOUND GUILTY OF OBTAINING A 20 MILLION RUPEES BRIBE.

The chief of staff of the former president Maithripala Sirisena, Dr IK Mahanama and former chairman of the Timber Corporation, Piyadasa Dissanayake have been found guilty of accepting 20 million rupees bribe.

The case was heard before the Permanent High Court at bar judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijerathna and Champa Janaki Rajarathnam.

The duo was arrested on May 9, 2018, when they were accepting the advance payment of a pledged bribe for 54 million rupees from an Indian businessman to assist the latter to buy a stock of scrap iron of belonging to Kantale Sugar Corporation.