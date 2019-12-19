Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 11:47

PATALIE FURTHER REMANDED UNTIL DECEMBER 24TH

MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka who was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division was further remanded today until December 24th.



Ranawaka was produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate Court No.4 this morning.



Our correspondent stated that the court is currently considering the submissions made against him.



Several UNP MPs were also present in the court premises this morning.



MP Ranawaka was arrested in connection with causing a motor accident on a youth at Rajagiriya in 2016.



Producing a different person as the driver of the ill-fated vehicle is among the charges against Ranawaka.



However, two youths who witnessed the accident that occurred on January 28, 2016, said that Patalie Champika Ranawaka was at the wheel at the time of the accident. MP Ranawaka was a Cabinet Minister at that time.



