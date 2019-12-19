Interim+report+of+Passover+attack+to+be+handed+over+to+president+this+afternoon

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 14:09

The Interim Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to look into the Terrorist Attacks on Easter Sunday is scheduled to be handed over to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Presidential Secretariat stated that the Commission members will hand it over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Commission has recorded statements from 37 persons in the past three months and has received over 65 public complaints to the Commission.

It is reported that the interim report which is due to be handed over to the President today has been prepared including the findings of the investigation carried out so far regarding the evidence presented.

Evidence from six other police officers are to be obtained tomorrow afternoon regarding the Easter attack.

O.I.C. of the Colombo DIG's office, Inspector L.C. Wijesinghe, Inspector of Coastal Police H.M.K.B. Herath and Jaffna Terrorist Investigation Division, police sergeant M. Kumaravel is among those who will be giving witness.



Police Constable K.M.U. Kusumsiri Kulatunga of the Colombo North Law Enforcement Unit, its own police sergeant M.K.G.C.B. Abeysinghe and Hatton Police Sub Inspector D.N.A. Dasanayaka are also scheduled to give evidence tomorrow.