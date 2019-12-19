Discussions+to+conduct+Provincial+Council+Election+under+the+old+system

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 13:32

The attention of the government has been drawn towards conducting the Provincial Council Elections under the old system

The Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General's Department and the Election Commission officials held discussions on this matter recently.

President of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the relevant amendments to conduct the Provincial Council elections under the previous system should be approved in Parliament.

He also stated that relevant instructions and proposals would be provided to the Attorney General's Department and the Elections Commission.