Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 14:53

Former presidential chief of staff and former chairman of Timber Corporation sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the 20 million bribe

Former President Maithripala Sirisena's former Chief of Staff Dr. I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of State Timber Corporation Piyadasa Dissanayake has been convicted and sentenced by the three member special High Court today.



The decision was given by the bench comprising of justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.



Former President Maithripala Sirisena's former Chief of Staff Dr. I.K. Mahanama was convicted of 13 charges and the bench sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and ordered him to pay the 20 million bribe accepted by him to the government. The bench informed him that he would also be fined Rs. 65,000.



In addition, the former Chairman of State Timber Corporation Piyadasa Dissanayake was found guilty of 11 charges and sentenced to 12 years rigorous imprisonment and charged a fine of Rs 55,000.



On or about May 9, 2018, they were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 20 million from a total bribe of 54 million sought from an Indian Businessman for the facilitation of a sale of scrap metal and items belonging to the Kanthale Sugar factory.







