Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 15:55

Temporary counters near all highway main entrances for the festive season

The Ministry of Roads and Highways Development has implemented a special program to minimize the traffic congestion on all expressways during the upcoming festive season.



It has been decided to temporarily construct counters at the main highway entrances.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways Development stated that these additional counters will be constructed at the access points at Jaela, Seeduwa, Peliyagoda, Kerawalapitiya, Kadawatha, Kottawa, Pinnaduwa, Godagama and Kahathuduwa.