Three+sentenced+to+death+in+Panadura+and+5+sentenced+to+death+in+Matale

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 16:36

The Panadura High Court today issued a death sentence to three persons accused of a murder committed 16 years ago in the Alubomulla area in Panadura.

High Court Judge Mahesh Weeraman issued the death sentence to the accused for assaulting and murdering a person on April 14, 2003 in Alubomulla, Panadura.

Meanwhile, the Matale Central Province High Court Judge S.B. Karaliyadda has delivered the death sentence yesterday to five persons, including two from the same family, who were found guilty and convicted of assaulting and killing a person at Kandenuwara, Rattota.

They were charged with the murder of a 24-year-old youth in Kandenuwara, Rattota, on June 20, 2004.