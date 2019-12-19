Court orders swiss embassy to hand over Garnier and her husband's mobile phone and SIM card to CID

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 17:32

Today, the court ordered the embassy officials to immediately hand over the cell phones and SIM cards presently at the custody of the Swiss Embassy of Garnier Banister Francis who is remanded and her husband.

This was in response to a request made by the CID from the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The Chief Magistrate has also ordered them to be forwarded to the Government Analyst and obtain reports from them.

The Magistrate also ordered the Superintendent of Welikada Prison to allow the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain statements for further investigations.



