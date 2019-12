Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 17:39

A maximum retail price has been imposed for rice effective today.

According to the relevant gazette, white and red samba, as well as white and red Nadu, could be sold at a maximum retail price of 98 rupees per kilogram.

Consumer Affairs Authority chairman, Dr Lalith N Senaweera said that island-wide operations have been commenced to arrest those who sell these varieties of rice at higher prices.