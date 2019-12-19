Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 17:58

Bevan Perera’s son Manjula Perera released on bail

Manjula Perera, son of former Kelaniya UNP organizer Bevan Perera, who was arrested on charges of assaulting a journalist, has been released on bail.



This was after he was produced in court today.



He was arrested this afternoon by the Keselwatta Police.



It was for the assault of a journalist when former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka was produced in court today.



Manjula Perera had previously stated that the Swiss Embassy officer who claimed to have been abducted was ready to make a statement to the media.



