Patalie further remanded;

MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka who was arrested in connection with a motor accident which occurred in 2016 was further remanded today until December 24th.

The case was taken before the Colombo Additional Magistrate, Kanchana Niranjana de Silva today.

Making submissions to the court, state counsel Dilipa Peries said that the suspect was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on the instruction of the Attorney General with regard to a motor accident which occurred at Rajagiriya in 2016.

He further said that many strived to interpret the incident as a mere motor accident but it is not so.

He said that it included the concealing of evidence and causing irregularities.

He said that two witnesses of the motor accident have proved by an affidavit that the driver at the wheel at the time of the accident was a then Cabinet Minister Patalie Champika Ranawaka.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries further said that the police have not given priority to the victim at the time of recording statements and said that the name of the first suspect, then Minister Patalie Champika Ranawake’s name, has been removed from the statement.

In addition, he said that the suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera, who is currently in remand, has actively been involved in removing the name of the then minister Ranawaka.