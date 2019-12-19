HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Patalie+further+remanded%3B
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 19:21
Patalie further remanded;
1,162

Views

MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka who was arrested in connection with a motor accident which occurred in 2016 was further remanded today until December 24th.

The case was taken before the Colombo Additional Magistrate, Kanchana Niranjana de Silva today.

Making submissions to the court, state counsel Dilipa Peries said that the suspect was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on the instruction of the Attorney General with regard to a motor accident which occurred at Rajagiriya in 2016.

He further said that many strived to interpret the incident as a mere motor accident but it is not so.

He said that it included the concealing of evidence and causing irregularities.

He said that two witnesses of the motor accident have proved by an affidavit that the driver at the wheel at the time of the accident was a then Cabinet Minister Patalie Champika Ranawaka.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries further said that the police have not given priority to the victim at the time of recording statements and said that the name of the first suspect, then Minister Patalie Champika Ranawake’s name, has been removed from the statement.

In addition, he said that the suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera, who is currently in remand, has actively been involved in removing the name of the then minister Ranawaka.

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Patali further remanded
Friday, 20 December 2019 - 5:35
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  482 Views
HiruNews
International News
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached in the Congress vote
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:48
HiruNews
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to  be impeached...
Read More
    Share   3,376 Views
Indian Supreme Court reject citizenship (amendment) act
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 12:31
HiruNews
Indian Supreme Court refused to stall the implementation of the controversial Citizenship...
Read More
    Share   1,003 Views
Pakistan's former President, General Pervez Musharraf, sentenced to death
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:37
HiruNews
General Pervez Musharraf Pakistan's former President, has been sentenced to death at a...
Read More
    Share   8,328 Views
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:37
HiruNews
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be disappointed if something is “in...
Read More
    Share   388 Views
Citizenship Amendment Act - Unrest erupts in Delhi
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:49
HiruNews
Police have clashed with demonstrators in parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, during protests...
Read More
    Share   425 Views
See All
HiruNews
World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:04
    Share   70 Views
HiruNews
Vegetable prices to come down by 2 weeks
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43
    Share   44 Views
HiruNews
“Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control” launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
    Share   54 Views
HiruNews
COP25 summit fails to address key carbon markets issue
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   89 Views
HiruNews
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
    Share   112 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   7,204 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 10:10
    Share   370 Views
HiruNews
Sangakkara to lead MCC on Pakistan tour
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09
    Share   216 Views
HiruNews
Hamstrung Rajitha out of Karachi Test
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56
    Share   580 Views
HiruNews
Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
    Share   547 Views
HiruNews
Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50
    Share   484 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Read More
HiruNews
Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53
    Share   417 Views
HiruNews
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
    Share   283 Views
HiruNews
Colin Firth splits from wife of 22 years
 Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41
    Share   223 Views
HiruNews
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers
 Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06
    Share   265 Views
HiruNews
Elizabeth Taylor’s assistant talks late star’s final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items
 Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   394 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
569 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
70,159 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
24,542 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
51,266 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
1,243 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
117,394 Views
Top