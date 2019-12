Friday, 20 December 2019 - 9:33

A first-year female student of the Faculty of Arts of the Jaffna University has committed suicide by hanging herself.

Her body was found by the Thelippalai police in Jaffna last evening (19).

The victim was a 21-year-old resident of the Paranthan area in Kilinochchi.

Police suspect that she may have committed suicide after returning from the rented house she was residing in Mallakam.

The Thelippalai police are conducting further investigations