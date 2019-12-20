Rajitha+files+an+anticipatory+bail+application+preventing+arrest+against+the+white+van+media+briefing

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 7:44

MP Rajitha Senaratne has filed an anticipatory bail application at the Colombo chief magistrates court requesting an injunction preventing possible arrest with regard to the white van press briefing.

The bail application which was submitted yesterday is to be taken into consideration today

The two individuals who attended the white van press briefing with former minister Rajitha Senaratne were arrested on the 13th of December and were remanded until 27th of December.

The two individuals had claimed to be white van drivers during the media briefing.

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne had organized the media briefing on the 10th of November in Colombo.

The two individuals had attended the media briefing with fake beards on as well.