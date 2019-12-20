Six+more+police+officers+testify+on+Passover+attack

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 9:55

Evidence from six other police officers are to be obtained this afternoon regarding the Easter attack.

O.I.C. of the Colombo DIG's office, Inspector L.C. Wijesinghe, Inspector of Coastal Police H.M.K.B. Herath and Jaffna Terrorist Investigation Division, police sergeant M. Kumaravel is among those who will be giving witness. Police Constable K.M.U. Kusumsiri Kulatunga of the Colombo North Law Enforcement Unit, its own police sergeant M.K.G.C.B. Abeysinghe and Hatton Police Sub Inspector D.N.A. Dasanayaka are also scheduled to testify today.

Meanwhile, the Interim Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to look into the Terrorist Attacks on Easter Sunday was handed over to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Presidential Secretariat stated to the Hiru team that the Commission members had handed it over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Commission has recorded statements from 37 persons in the past three months and has received over 65 public complaints to the Commission.

Therefore, the interim report has been prepared including the findings of the investigation carried out so far regarding the evidence presented.