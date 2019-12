Friday, 20 December 2019 - 7:44

His eminence the cardinal requests security for all churches on Christmas day

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjit says that he has requested the government to provide additional security at all churches on Christmas day.

Participating at a media briefing held at Archbishop's House yesterday, His Eminence requested that this time Christmas be commemorated meditating on those killed and wounded in the Easter attack.