Commission+investigating+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks+hands+over+report+to+the+president

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 7:50

President commission investigating the easter Sunday attacks, handed over its interim report to president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

A spokesperson for the commission noted that a member of the commission handed over the report at the presidents office.

The commission had obtained statements from 37 individuals for over a three month period, and over 65 public complaints had been received by the commission.

The interim report had been prepared based on evidences and testimonials obtained so far.

Further 6 more police officers are to testify regarding the easter Sunday attacks this evening.

OIC of the Colombo DIGs officer IP L.C Wijesinghe, IP of the maritime police H.M.K.B Herath and police sergeant of the Jaffna terrorist investigation division, M. Kumarawel are to testify today.