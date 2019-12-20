The+Minister+calls+for+a+report+on+the+150+million+monthly+over+time+payment+at+the+Petroleum+Corporation+

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 10:08

The Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the officials of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to submit a report immediately since the employees of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has bee paid over Rs 150 million as overtime payments last month.

The Minster has requested the General Manager of the CPC to look into the matter where the corporation has paid over Rs. 150 million in overtime when there are excess employees without work.

It is reported that the government has lost a large sum of money due to inefficient management of the corporation despite being adequately staffed.

The Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the General Manager of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to submit a report to verify this matter and for future action.