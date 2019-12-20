Landslide+warnings+issued+for+several+areas

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 10:00

Three foreigners were injured and hospitalized after a tourist resort in the Ella Rock area in Badulla, collapsed. The Disaster Management Center said a section of the resort had collapsed around 2am this morning.

Three foreigners who were injured were admitted to the Demodara Hospital.

A hospital spokesman said that the condition of the Australian women and two other persons who were taken to the hospital was not critical.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) is due to arrive this morning to inspect the collapsed resort.

The Disaster Management Center suspects that the collapse could have been as a result of the poor-quality construction work.





In the meantime, several people have been evacuated to safety after a house was damaged due to a landslide in Badulla - Passara area.

The Disaster Management Center has requested the public to be vigilant of the landslide warning issued with the prevailing rainy weather in the area.

The landslide warning issued for the Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Badulla Districts was extended to 4 pm today.

The Disaster Management Center requested drivers to be cautious of the misty weather conditions while driving to Badulla.

The Department of Meteorology states that showers are expected in the South Western part of the country. Therefore, the department expects thundershowers of around 100-150mm at a few places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle district.