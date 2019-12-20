Man+arrested+for+smuggling+foreign+cigarettes

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 9:32

Customs at the Katunayake International Airport have arrested a person who illegally smuggled in a consignment of cigarettes.

The customs inspected his luggage which arrived from Dubai yesterday morning.

During the search the Customs seized 87 cartons and 120 packets of cigarettes containing 19,800 foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 11 million and eighty-eight thousand.

The 20-year-old suspect is said to be a businessman from Negombo.

The Airport Customs confiscated the cigarette consignment and fined the suspect Rs 30,000.