Friday, 20 December 2019 - 9:54

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne has come to Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court to attend the hearing of the anticipatory bail application filed by him requesting an order preventing his arrest over the white van media conference

The expected bail application was submitted yesterday and it was decided to consider it today.

Two persons who were present at this white van press briefing along with former minister Rajitha Senaratne were arrested on the 13 and were remanded till the 27 of this month.