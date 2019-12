Friday, 20 December 2019 - 12:41

A large haul of Kerala cannabis has been recovered during a search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy near the coast of Jaffna-Kachchativu Island.

The navy said that 22 kilograms of Kerala cannabis had been found stacked in the parcels during a search conducted on a consignment that has washed ashore.

The consignment of Kerala cannabis is to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for investigation.