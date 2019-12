Friday, 20 December 2019 - 11:23

Water levels in Kala Wewa go up - people in low lying areas advised to evacuate

The Department of Disaster Management has informed the residents of the low-lying areas of the Kala Wewa to evacuate as the water level of the Kala Wewa has risen and there is a danger of flooding.

Accordingly, residents of the lowlands of Thalawa, Thambuththegama, Ipalogama and Galnewa areas have been requested to temporarily evacuate.