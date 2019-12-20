Court+rejects+the+anticipatory+bail+application+filed+by+Parliamentarian+Rajitha+Senaratne+requesting+an+order+preventing+his+arrest+

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 12:29

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne requesting an order preventing his arrest over the white van media conference

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne appeared at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court for the consideration of his application.

The expected bail application was submitted yesterday and it was decided to consider it today.

Two persons who were present at this white van press briefing along with former minister Rajitha Senaratne were arrested on the 13 and were remanded till the 27 of this month.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, who considered the petition, stated that there was no legal basis for the petition.

