Train+delays+continue

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 13:13

The Railway Department states that the delay in derailment of the train locomotive between Maradana and Dematagoda stations will cause further disruption to trains on all routes.

Its traffic superintendent, W.D.R. Padmalal stated that they would be able to restore train travel by this evening.

The train scheduled to travel from Maradana to Mount Lavinia derailed while it was returning to Maradana.

The department stated that as a result of this, there was a delay in trains arriving and departing from Maradana.

Also, all the office trains reaching Colombo Fort this morning have been delayed.

Speaking to the Hiru news team the Railway Superintendent stated that the derailed engine has been railed and the damaged train tracks will be restored.