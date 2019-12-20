Risk+of+influenza+outbreak

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 13:27

The Epidemiology Unit states that an influenza outbreak has been reported throughout the island these days.

It’s Epidemiologist, Dr. Samitha Ginige, stated that infants, pregnant mothers and people with chronic diseases should seek medical attention as soon as fever develops.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that there has been a decrease in the number of dengue patients reported during the first three weeks of December compared to last November.

A total of 21,404 dengue patients were reported in November while 7,532 cases were reported so far in December.

However, the Ministry of Health states that with the prevailing Northeast Monsoon rains, there is a trend of an increase in dengue cases in several districts.

The highest number of dengue patients was reported from Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Jaffna and Kandy districts.

This year 92,615 dengue cases have been reported. The Ministry of Health states that dengue virus category two and three have been reported from several various parts of the country so far this year.

If headaches, muscle and joint pain, nausea and redness of the skin and bleeding conditions persist for more than a day it could be dengue fever.

The Ministry of Health also requests the public to visit a hospital or a qualified medical practitioner immediately if such symptoms occur.