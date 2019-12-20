Heavy rains continue, 27 reservoirs spilling over, people near Kala Oya asked to evacuate

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 14:26

Due to the prevailing rains, 27 reservoirs belonging to the Irrigation Department are currently spilling over.

The department informed that 08 sluice gates of the Rajanganaya reservoir, 04 sluice gates of the Deduru Oya reservoir, 6 sluice gates of the Lunugamvehera and Weheragala reservoirs and eight sluice gates of the Thabbowa reservoir have been opened.

Also, Nuwara Wewa, Abhaya Wewa, Tissa Wewa and Mahawilachchiya tanks are spilling over.

The Disaster Management Center states that the residents of Thalawa, Thambuththegama, Ipalogama and Galnewa areas have been advised to temporarily evacuate as the water from the Mahaweli irrigation system is joining the Kala Oya.

The Sellakataragama Devalaya has been inundated due to the rising water level of the Menik River.

However, Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya Dilruwan Rajapaksa told the Hiru news team that devotees are able to pay homage to the Kataragama Maha Devalaya as usual.

The Polonnaruwa-Somawathiya road has now been closed due to the flooding in the Sungavila area with the overflowing of the Mahaweli River.

With the heavy rains, the Thammana Canal in the center of the Dambulla city, Pirisgoniya Oya, Dambulu Oya and all the main canals are overflowing at present.

According to our regional correspondent Kanchana Kumara several roads in Dambulla have been inundated as a result.

Traffic on the Kandaketiya-Ulpatagama main road has been disrupted due to the heavy rains experienced in Kandaketiya and its surrounding areas.

The Disaster Management Center stated that the road between Ududumbara and Meemure has been disrupted due to earth slips in the area.

The Okanda Bridge in the Panama area has been damaged due to the inclement weather.

The National Disaster Management Center states that the landslide warning issued for Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts will be effective until 4 pm.

The Disaster Management Center informs tourists to be cautious of the misty weather conditions while driving to Badulla.

Railway authorities have taken steps to restore the upcountry railway line that was blocked by a mound of earth that had fallen in the Obadella area between Diyatalawa and Bandarawela stations.

An earth slip was experienced at the same location previously which disrupted travel on the upcountry Railway line.

Three foreigners were injured and hospitalized after a tourist resort in the Ella Rock area in Badulla, collapsed.



A hospital spokesman said that the condition of the Australian women and two other persons who were taken to the hospital was not critical.

The Department of Meteorology stated that although the prevailing rains may somewhat reduce tomorrow, it could increase in the future