Principal+vacancies+in+278+Schools

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 13:14

The Ministry of Education has decided to immediately commence interviews to fill the vacancies for principals existing in 278 national schools.



The Secretary to the Ministry responding to an inquiry from the Hiru news team, stated that the Applications have been called, and the interviews will be held from next Monday.

According to the school vacancies an equal number of officers are to be appointed as principals to the number of vacant schools and they will be given the opportunity to nominate several schools.



Providing schools to selected principals will be handled by the Ministry of Education.