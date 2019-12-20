Presidential+Commission+appointed+to+Investigate+Passover+Attack+starts+recording+evidence+today

Friday, 20 December 2019 - 14:08

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday, is due to resume the recording of witness statements this afternoon.

The interim report of the Commission was handed over to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

The commission was appointed on the 22nd of September under the chairmanship of appeal court Judge Janaka de Silva.

Over the past three months, the Commission obtained statements from 37 people recording confidential evidence. Over 65 public complaints had been received during that period.

Six police officers are scheduled to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry today.

Evidence from six other police officers are to be obtained this afternoon regarding the Easter attack.

O.I.C. of the Colombo DIG's office, Inspector L.C. Wijesinghe, Inspector of Coastal Police H.M.K.B. Herath and Jaffna Terrorist Investigation Division, police sergeant M. Kumaravel is among those who will be giving witness. Police Constable K.M.U. Kusumsiri Kulatunga of the Colombo North Law Enforcement Unit, its own police sergeant M.K.G.C.B. Abeysinghe and Hatton Police Sub Inspector D.N.A. Dasanayaka are also scheduled to testify today.