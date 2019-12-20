Home
Friday, 20 December 2019 - 14:08
Water Level of Mahaweli river is increasing rapidly
Water Level of Mahaweli river is increasing rapidly, People Living closer to the river in Trincomale and Pollonnaruwa district are cautioned.
Rajitha Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application rejected; A fresh application filed
Saturday, 21 December 2019 - 6:20
International News
MPs back Boris Johnson's plan to leave EU on 31 January
Friday, 20 December 2019 - 21:06
MPs have backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January.They...
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached in the Congress vote
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:48
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached...
Indian Supreme Court reject citizenship (amendment) act
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 12:31
Indian Supreme Court refused to stall the implementation of the controversial Citizenship...
Pakistan's former President, General Pervez Musharraf, sentenced to death
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:37
General Pervez Musharraf Pakistan's former President, has been sentenced to death at a...
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:37
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be disappointed if something is “in...
World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:04
Vegetable prices to come down by 2 weeks
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43
“Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control” launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
COP25 summit fails to address key carbon markets issue
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
Read More
Share
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 10:10
Sangakkara to lead MCC on Pakistan tour
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09
Hamstrung Rajitha out of Karachi Test
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56
Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century
Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
Colin Firth splits from wife of 22 years
Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers
Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06
Elizabeth Taylor’s assistant talks late star’s final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items
Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
