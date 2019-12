Friday, 20 December 2019 - 15:16

Upcountry train service restored

Train services on the upcountry railway line which was disrupted by a mound of earth that fell on the tracks has been restored.



Railway travel were disrupted on the rail track this morning due to a mound of earth which collapsed in the Obadella area between the Diyathalawa and Bandarawela railway stations.