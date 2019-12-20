Friday, 20 December 2019 - 15:00

The Colombo High Court has decided that the case against State Minister Keheliya cannot be continued

The Colombo High Court today decided that the case filed by the Bribery Commission against the State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and the former Chairman of the State Printing Corporation could not be pursued.



High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran delivered the verdict on the revised application filed by the defendants.



The revised application was filed in the Colombo High Court against the Colombo Magistrate's Court's refusal to accept the initial objection of the lawyers of the defendant, stating that the case had been filed without the consent of the three Commissioners of the Bribery Commission.



The case was filed against the State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella charging that he had paid his personal telephone bill through the State Printing Corporation while he was the Minister of Mass Media and Information.



Former Chairman of the State Printing Corporation, Jayampathi Heenkenda was also named apart from the State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.