Friday, 20 December 2019 - 15:26

An inmate shoots another at the Wariyapola prison

The Police and the Department of Prisons have launched a joint investigation into the shooting of an inmate at the Wariyapola Prison.



Commissioner General of Prisons T.M.J.W. Tennakoon said the investigation is also focusing on how an inmate received a firearm to his hands.



The inmate, a resident of Narammala who did the shooting and the inmate who was injured were remanded for two counts of heroin trafficking that is being heard at the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate's Court.



The inmate was shot while he was asleep this afternoon and has been admitted to Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.



He was also subjected to a CT scan this afternoon.



Hospital Director Dr. Sarath Weera Bandara stated that the victim has head injuries as a result of the shooting.



A micro type gun has been used in the shooting and the police suspect that a dispute between the two may have led to the incident.