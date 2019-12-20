Friday, 20 December 2019 - 15:54

Water levels in four reservoirs and Amban river rise further

The Department of Irrigation states that with the opening of the sluice gates of the reservoirs, the water levels of the Deduru Oya, Kala Oya, Mee Oya, Kirindi Oya reservoirs and the Amban River could increase further.



Director of the Water Management Division of the Department, Janaki Meegasthanna stated that all 8 sluice gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened and 27,500 cubic feet of water is being released per second to the Deduru Oya.



