Friday, 20 December 2019 - 17:50

Train delays to continue

1,240

Views

The Railway Department states that there is a delay in getting the derailed train locomotive between Maradana and Dematagoda back on track.



According to a senior official, the work to get the train back on to the track is currently underway.



The train scheduled to travel from Maradana to Mount Lavinia derailed while it was returning to Maradana yesterday around 3.30pm



As a result, trains were delayed last evening and this morning causing great inconvenience to the commuters.