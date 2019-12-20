Friday, 20 December 2019 - 16:17

Fares in the Negombo-Galle and Negombo-Matara expressway buses revised

The bus fares on the Southern Expressway from Matara to Negombo and Galle to Negombo have been reduced.



Accordingly, the National Transport Commission stated that the bus fare from Negombo to Matara has been reduced from Rs. 720 to Rs.700



The Bus fare from Negombo to Galle have been revised from Rs 630 to Rs 600.



The National Transport Commission stated that these fares will be revised due to more commuters using the expressway considering the heavy traffic congestion during the festive season within the regular road network.



Meanwhile, a man who was walking on the Southern Expressway near the Dodamgoda 31 Km post has been knocked down by a van this morning and killed.



The police said that an investigation has been launched since the public is banned from walking on the highways.