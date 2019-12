Friday, 20 December 2019 - 17:56

A road in Badulla closed due to heavy rains

660

Views

The Disaster Management Center stated that due to heavy rains the road to Badulla, Passara, Lunugala and Bibile has been closed from 5 pm to 6 am tomorrow.



Badulla District Assistant Director E.M.L. Udaya Kumara stated that drivers should also be vigilant when using the other roads in Badulla District.