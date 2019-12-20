HiruNews
Friday, 20 December 2019 - 16:49
Rajitha Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application rejected; A fresh application filed
Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna has filed a fresh anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court seeking any suitable bail to prevent himself from being arrested.

Our correspondent stated that the new anticipatory bail application has specified the charges that have been made against him by the CID in order to arrest him.

Earlier, the Colombo High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by the former Minister seeking an injunction order to prevent himself from being arrested with regard to the white van media conference.

The bail application was taken up for hearing before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathne today.

The bail application had been rejected for several reasons including the failure to specify what charges he was to be arrested.

The lawyer who appeared for MP Rajitha Senarathna; Navarathna Banda informed the court that the former minister did not know the truth about the information revealed by the two persons during the media conference.

The duo was also arrested later.

