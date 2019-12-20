Friday, 20 December 2019 - 18:54

The water levels Mahaweli and Aban Ganga increased

1,778

Views

Due to the prevailing rains, 35 reservoirs belonging to the Irrigation Department are currently spilling over.



The department informed that 08 sluice gates of the Rajanganaya reservoir, 04 sluice gates of the Deduru Oya reservoir, 6 sluice gates of the Lunugamvehera and Weheragala reservoirs and eight sluice gates of the Thabbowa reservoir have been opened.



Also, Nuwara Wewa, Abhaya Wewa, Tissa Wewa and Mahawilachchiya tanks are spilling over.



The Department of Irrigation states that with the opening of the sluice gates of the reservoirs, the water levels of the Deduru Oya, Kala Oya, Mee Oya, Kirindi Oya reservoirs and the Amban River could increase further.



The Disaster Management Center states that the residents of Thalawa, Thambuththegama, Ipalogama and Galnewa areas have been advised to temporarily evacuate as the water from the Mahaweli irrigation system is joining the Kala Oya.



