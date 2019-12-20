Friday, 20 December 2019 - 18:56

Swiss special envoy meets foreign relation Minister

Former Switzerland ambassador in Sri Lanka George Freedom, who is in the island to ascertain the Swiss Embassy staffer’s arrest, met Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardana today.



The Federal foreign affairs Department of Switzerland stated that the meeting between the former ambassador and the Sri Lanka foreign relation minister strengthened the bilateral ties between the two countries.



A discussion between minister Gunawardana and his Swiss counterpart Ignacio Cacis was held with regard to the arrest of the Swiss embassy local staffer last Wednesday.



The Swiss Federal foreign affairs Department stated that the Swiss envoy requested the Foreign relations minister Gunawardana to ensure the safety of the arrested embassy staffer.



In addition, the special envoy has requested the minister to take action to transfer the embassy staffer to a suitable place such as a hospital.



He has also pointed out that the entire staff of the Swiss embassy in Colombo is currently at risk due to the wide media exposure, lack of personal security and public outcry.



