Saturday, 21 December 2019 - 7:45

Intelligence Unit to Wariyapola to look in to shooting at prison

A group of Prison Intelligence Officers have been sent to the Wariyapola prison to look in to the incident yesterday where an inmate had opened fire at another inmate.



A joint investigation is being carried out by the Police and Prisons Department.



Special attention will be paid towards how the inmate had received a firearm.