Saturday, 21 December 2019 - 7:46

Several reservoirs overflow; Mahaweli River causes risk

7,025 persons of 2,062 families have been affected by adverse weather while 3,875 persons have been given shelter at 37 camps.



Water levels of Deduru Oya, Kalaa Oya, Mee Oya, Kirindi Oya and Amban River had increased.



36 out of 75 reservoirs are currently overflowing.



All 8 sluice gates of the Deduru Oya have been opened while 4 sluice gates of the Parakrama Samudraya have also been opened.



The landslide warning issued for Matale, Kandy, Nuwara-eliya and Badulla continues.



Meanwhile, the MET Department said that showery conditions over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to continue further.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.



