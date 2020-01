Saturday, 21 December 2019 - 13:50

The UNP says that they are yet to arrive at a decision regarding a leadership council.

UNP Galle district parliamentarian Wijepala Hettiarachchi made this comment when we inquired regarding the media reports on replacing party leadership with a leadership council.

He further noted that party leadership and prime ministerial candidacy has already been given parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa.