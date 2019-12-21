Spill gates remain open in 42 reservoirs; Number of low lying areas inundated; 9000 affected in 12 districts

Saturday, 21 December 2019 - 13:49

The capacity of the 75 reservoirs that come under the Irrigation Department has reached 82 percent.

As per the latest communiqué 42 reservoirs are spilling over.

2,000 families in the Panama area in Ampara have been affected and the Navy is assisting them currently.

9,039 people were affected in the Puttlam district while 165 persons were affected in Polonnaruwa.

The landslide warning issued for Matale, Kandy, Nuwara-eliya and Badulla continues.

Meanwhile, the MET Department said that showery conditions over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to continue further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.



