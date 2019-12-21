26 thousand affected by the adverse weather, 3 deaths reported- Landslide threats in 4 districts

Saturday, 21 December 2019 - 19:56

26 thousand 492 individuals have been affected by the prevalent adverse weather.

The disaster management centre said that the affected are currently occupying 90 secure locations.

The department of irrigation advises those residing in eluwankulama flood risk areas to evacuate as the spill gates of the reservoirs in the Kala oya have been opened.

Meanwhile the red alert landslide warning which was issued to Matale, Badulla, Nuwara-eliya and Kandy districts have been extended until 4 pm tomorrow by the national building research organization.

Furthermore secondary landslide warnings have been issued to Monaragala and Ratnapura districts.

Three individuals have died due to adverse weather and the tri forces together with police are rendering their 24 hour assistance for search and rescue operations.



