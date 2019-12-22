Rains exceeding 200 mili meters in Anuradapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomolee and Vavuniya.

Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 7:26

The met department states that Showery condition is likely to enhance further over the island during today and tomorrow.

Very heavy falls about 200 mili meters are likely at some places in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts.

26 thousand 492 individuals have been affected by the prevalent adverse weather.

The disaster management centre said that 11 thousand 916 affected individuals are currently occupying 90 secure locations.

Meanwhile the red alert landslide warning which was issued to Matale, Badulla, Nuwara-eliya and Kandy districts have been extended until 4 pm today by the national building research organization.

Furthermore secondary landslide warnings have been issued to Monaragala and Ratnapura districts.

Three individuals have died due to adverse weather and the tri forces together with police are rendering their 24 hour assistance for search and rescue operations.