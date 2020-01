Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 6:37

Cuba names Manuel Marrero Cruz as first prime minister since 1976

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has appointed the country's first prime minister in more than 40 years - the tourism minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The post of prime minister was scrapped in 1976 by the then revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

It was reinstated under the rules of a new constitution for the communist-run island passed earlier this year.

Marrero, 56, will take on some of the responsibilities that currently fall to the president.